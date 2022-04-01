The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $190.76. 4,854,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,078,685. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day moving average is $207.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

