The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Community Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Community Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Community Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $230.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Community Financial (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.