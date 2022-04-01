The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Down to $74.80

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.80, but opened at $73.12. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $73.26, with a volume of 1,068 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

