The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 21,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,708,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $793.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after buying an additional 184,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The GEO Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 274,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 309,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 555,748 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

