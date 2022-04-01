The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $723.80

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 723.80 ($9.48) and traded as high as GBX 854.95 ($11.20). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 824 ($10.79), with a volume of 49,319 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.49) target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £355.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 669.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 723.80.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

