The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $121.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,130,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in PVH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.