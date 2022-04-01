The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.91% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $42,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.11. 252,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,059. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $154.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

