The Lovesac Company Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lovesac in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.
Shares of LOVE stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $95.51.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $21,233,000.
In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lovesac (Get Rating)
The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lovesac (LOVE)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.