The Lovesac Company Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lovesac in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $21,233,000.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

