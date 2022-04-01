The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 275,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $114.36. 48,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $117.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

