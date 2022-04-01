The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,415 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Progressive by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Progressive by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.