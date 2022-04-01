The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Real Good Food.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Real Good Food currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,112. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

