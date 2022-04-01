The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lessened by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,227 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $141,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.32.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.25. 17,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,298. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

