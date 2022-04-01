The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will report $305.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $219.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,222.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 168.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 58.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.98, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.