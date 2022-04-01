The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 118,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929,917. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

