Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.21 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $62.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00211807 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00031449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.00426234 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

