Thingschain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (TIC) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $18,722.76 and $9.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,968.64 or 1.00169158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00062802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00028689 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002088 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

