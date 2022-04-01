Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $89.60 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

