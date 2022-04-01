THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $12.26 on Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $12.26 or 0.00026182 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $4.05 billion and $292.58 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.79 or 0.07433536 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.82 or 0.99958913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046960 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

