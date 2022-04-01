Thore Cash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $124,992.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $13,371.67 and approximately $124,992.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00271567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

