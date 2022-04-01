Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NYSE TIMB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,381. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.
TIMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
