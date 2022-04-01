Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TIMB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,381. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

