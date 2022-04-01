Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $252,501.37 and $1.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006989 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

