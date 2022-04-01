TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of X traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$129.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.73. The stock has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.5200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

