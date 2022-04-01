Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.99 and last traded at $52.44. 2,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 486.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

