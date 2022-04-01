Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $981.64

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 981.64 ($12.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.10). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 995 ($13.03), with a volume of 15,330 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £293.50 million and a P/E ratio of 127.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 950.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 981.64.
About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)
