Traders Buy Large Volume of Enviva Call Options (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,680 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,311% compared to the average daily volume of 190 call options.

EVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enviva from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Get Enviva alerts:

NYSE:EVA traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $81.19. 344,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. Enviva has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -471.23%.

In other Enviva news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enviva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.