Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EZA)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,038% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 call options.

Shares of EZA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 558,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,301. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

