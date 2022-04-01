Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,727 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the average daily volume of 313 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,068. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $486.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.