Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading Down 5.8%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 16,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 155,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.
TRMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)
Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.
