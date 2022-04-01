Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading Down 5.8%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 16,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 155,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

TRMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the third quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

