Tribe (TRIBE) Market Cap Reaches $255.23 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $255.23 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars.

