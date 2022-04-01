Truist Financial Weighs in on Core & Main, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Core & Main in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Core & Main’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $24.19 on Friday. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $84,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,802,000 after buying an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Core & Main by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 121,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

