TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.06

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.06 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 205.50 ($2.69). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 205.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 335,388 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 270 ($3.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £362.31 million and a P/E ratio of 28.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 2.05%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($104,009.73).

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

