Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Down to $70.34

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.34, but opened at $68.52. Tucows shares last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 160 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tucows in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $733.02 million, a P/E ratio of 213.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $82.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 203.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tucows by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tucows during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 19.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in Tucows by 2.6% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,667,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.