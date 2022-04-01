Tufton Capital Management Acquires 3,280 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.49. The stock had a trading volume of 376,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $318.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average is $125.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

