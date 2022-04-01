Tufton Capital Management Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. 3,145,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

