Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $81.65. 2,229,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

