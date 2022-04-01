Tufton Capital Management Sells 24,432 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,432 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in AT&T by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,856,086. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

