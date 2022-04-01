Tutti Frutti (TFF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $65.00

Tutti Frutti (TFF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $27,038.93 and approximately $65.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00037292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00108486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars.

