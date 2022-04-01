TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Insider Ashley Paxton Acquires 22,500 Shares

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) insider Ashley Paxton purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($26,231.33).

Shares of LON:SMIF traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 88.20 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 810,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,860. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 82.63 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.91.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.