Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $269,375.76 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00.

Twilio stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.50. 1,939,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.46.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

