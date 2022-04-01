U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

SLCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $19.58. 1,761,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,608. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 2.91. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

