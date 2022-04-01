UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given New CHF 21 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.69. 215,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

