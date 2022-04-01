UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Buys £8,755.14 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) insider Alison Hill purchased 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £8,755.14 ($11,468.61).

UIL stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 246 ($3.22). The stock had a trading volume of 32,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 247.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76. The company has a market cap of £206.31 million and a PE ratio of 6.40. UIL Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.86 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286.80 ($3.76).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

