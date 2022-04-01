Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Up 6.4%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.45 and last traded at $77.25. Approximately 13,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 415,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

