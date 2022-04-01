Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,571,535 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.86.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,625,000 after buying an additional 91,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after buying an additional 547,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after buying an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after buying an additional 4,062,811 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

