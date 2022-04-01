Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.52.

Shares of UAA opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

