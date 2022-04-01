Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after buying an additional 2,122,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 121.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $26,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

