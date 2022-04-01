UniMex Network (UMX) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $14,572.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,593,978 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

