Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 485,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 361.6 days.

UNPRF stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Uniper has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70.

A number of research firms have commented on UNPRF. Barclays reduced their target price on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

