United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE X traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 240,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,507,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 35.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.