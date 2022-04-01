Unslashed Finance Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $15,737.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.23 or 0.07455314 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,280.92 or 0.99686656 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00054798 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.